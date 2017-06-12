Prairieville man gets 50-year prison ...

Prairieville man gets 50-year prison term in fatal 2013 robbery-gone-sour in BR

A 20-year-old Prairieville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday for his role in a fatal 2013 drug-related robbery-gone-bad at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. Avery Gene Honea was convicted last month of armed robbery with a firearm by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury.

