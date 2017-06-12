Prairieville man gets 50-year prison term in fatal 2013 robbery-gone-sour in BR
A 20-year-old Prairieville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday for his role in a fatal 2013 drug-related robbery-gone-bad at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. Avery Gene Honea was convicted last month of armed robbery with a firearm by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|8 hr
|SadButTrue
|59
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Wed
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Wed
|Lucy
|2
|Bob Henderson
|Jun 13
|Jersey Girl1
|21
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC