Political Horizons: How fatigue, LSU, Steve Scalise factored into passing a legislative budget
From left on the monitor, State Budget Director Barry Dusse, Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne and Deputy Administration Commissioner Barbara Goodson listen to a budget question from chairman Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metarie, center, in the House Appropriations Committee as it takes up the state budget during the special session Monday June 12, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. As Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, right, watches, Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the just finished legislative session and the special session after the last day of the regular legislative session Thursday June 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|2 hr
|Remus
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|14 hr
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
|Charles Art Waldrop (Feb '12)
|Jun 13
|Curious
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC