Police charge man with murder for allegedly setting fire that killed girlfriend

5 hrs ago

Police are now charging a man with murder for allegedly setting a fire that killed his girlfriend. Additionally, he is charged with three counts of attempted murder for the people who managed to escape from the home unharmed.

