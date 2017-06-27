Police bust 37 in underage drinking sting at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland

A sting Monday night at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland netted dozens of underage drinkers inside, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department, and triggered ongoing investigations of the watering hole by local and state alcohol regulars. Authorities raiding the popular hangout near LSU's campus issued citations to a total of 37 people for a range of offenses, from using fake IDs to assaulting a police officer, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.