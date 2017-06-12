Photos: Man arrested, accused of threatening crowd with gun
Baton Rouge Police arrested Guy Dangerfield, 34, on Brice Street near America Street, Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Dangerfield was allegedly threatening people with a gun in the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of Brice Street and will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of aggravated assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|21 hr
|SadButTrue
|59
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Wed
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Wed
|Lucy
|2
|Bob Henderson
|Jun 13
|Jersey Girl1
|21
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC