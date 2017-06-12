Photos: Man arrested, accused of threatening crowd with gun

Baton Rouge Police arrested Guy Dangerfield, 34, on Brice Street near America Street, Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Dangerfield was allegedly threatening people with a gun in the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of Brice Street and will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of aggravated assault.

