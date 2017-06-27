Pedestrian struck and killed by unmarked BRPD car

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd. near N Acadian Thruway Tuesday. Officials say the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination officer who struck the man, who was trying to cross Florida Blvd. on foot at the time, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure.

