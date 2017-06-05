Pam's Party Line: Mansion rose garden dedication

Garden dedication -- At the dedication of the Governor's Mansion rose garden in memory of the late Rose Landry Long are, from left, her children Andrea Phillips, Richard Long and Pam Jordan; Donna Edwards and Gov. John Bel Edwards; and Long's widower, state Sen. Gerald Long. Trash & Treasure -- At the May 10 coffee hosted by Inner Wheel to distribute proceeds from its Attic Trash & Treasure Sale are, from left, sale co-chairwomen Lisa Wagley and Cheryl Olinde, Inner Wheel President Linda Montagnino, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lynn Clark, sale co-chairwoman Lauren Ragland, Habitat board President Erin Kilgore, sale co-chairwoman Cynthia Galmon and Habitat construction director Frank LeDoux.

