Pam's Party Line: BR Leadership graduates 41
At a reception prior to Leadership Baton Rouge's Class of 2017 graduation are, from left, alumni officers Secretary Danny Field, President Jacquelyn Craddock, outgoing President Ethan Bush and Director of Community Partnerships Tejas Vora. Leadership BR -- At a reception prior to Leadership Baton Rouge's Class of 2017 graduation are, from left, board members Nial Patel, Angela Lavergne Terry, Phillip LaFarge, Allison Reeves and Paul Laperouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|BuildTheWall
|20,944
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|5 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|1
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|6 hr
|Phibert
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Sun
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC