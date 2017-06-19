Pam's Party Line: BR Leadership graduates 41

At a reception prior to Leadership Baton Rouge's Class of 2017 graduation are, from left, alumni officers Secretary Danny Field, President Jacquelyn Craddock, outgoing President Ethan Bush and Director of Community Partnerships Tejas Vora. Leadership BR -- At a reception prior to Leadership Baton Rouge's Class of 2017 graduation are, from left, board members Nial Patel, Angela Lavergne Terry, Phillip LaFarge, Allison Reeves and Paul Laperouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.