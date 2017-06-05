Ordinance could ban smoking in EBR bars and casinos
More than a year after city leaders shot down a proposal that would ban smoking in bars and casinos in Baton Rouge, the issue is up for debate again. "We have a responsibility as a city-parish government to ensure that all our citizens have an opportunity to have a good time but also in a safe, smoke-free environment," said Councilwoman Banks.
