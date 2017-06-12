One dead, one hurt after early morning hit-and-run on Scenic Highway, police say

A Baton Rouge man died and another woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Bay Street, according to a Baton Rouge Police report. Caleb Wilson, 20, was turning left onto Scenic Highway from Bay Street to drive north when a 2007 GMC Yukon that was driving south on Scenic Highway hit him, police say.

