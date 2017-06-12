One dead, one hurt after early mornin...

One dead, one hurt after early morning hit-and-run on Scenic Highway, police say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A Baton Rouge man died and another woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Bay Street, according to a Baton Rouge Police report. Caleb Wilson, 20, was turning left onto Scenic Highway from Bay Street to drive north when a 2007 GMC Yukon that was driving south on Scenic Highway hit him, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 3 hr SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
Charles Art Waldrop (Feb '12) Jun 13 Curious 25
Bob Henderson Jun 13 Jersey Girl1 21
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 17 at 8:14PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC