Officials arrest Baker man in double murder of victims found in St. Helena Parish
The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reported Muhammad Sead Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, both of Baker, were found dead in the backseat of a car Thursday evening.
