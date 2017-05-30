Officer charged in 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting accused of rape
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Prosecutors have accused a Louisiana law enforcement officer of raping a woman in her home several years before he was Court papers that prosecutors filed Wednesday as part of the murder case say Greenhouse targeted five vulnerable women or teenage girls in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."
