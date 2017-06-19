NWS issues special local statement fo...

NWS issues special local statement for coastal parishes

This information was released on Tuesday Morning for updates to these products, CLICK HERE , go to the local products tab and use the drop down menu to select New Orleans/Baton Rouge for Terrebonne Parish and points east and Lake Charles for St. Mary Parish and points west. - To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited wind impacts.

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 21 at 4:46PM CDT

