North shore voters call pox on both sides of budget debate

As Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, looks through budget charts, Rep. John Schroder Sr., R-Covington, asks a budget question in the House Appropriations Committee as it takes up the state budget during the special session Monday June 12, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The governor and legislators are about equally to blame for having to come back in special session to pass a state operating budget, at least that's one of the more interesting findings in John Couvillon's Friday poll of an overwhelmingly white and Republican House district in St. Tammany Parish.

