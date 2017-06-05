Nonprofits to rebuild more than 100 f...

Nonprofits to rebuild more than 100 flood-damaged Baton Rouge area homes

1 hr ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Nine nonprofits have joined to leverage grant funding to rebuild more than 100 flood impacted homes by the end of this year. The Rising as 1 Rebuilding Collaborative comprises the Capital Area United Way, American Red Cross, All Hands Volunteers, Fellowship Church, Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and SBP, formerly the St. Bernard Project.

