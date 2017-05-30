Nine booked on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge between Friday, Saturday
Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Thursday, booking records show. Gilbert Awono-Awono, 38, 17765 Nine Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, following too close and simple criminal damage to property.
