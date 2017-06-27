New Orleans, Baton Rouge groups among...

New Orleans, Baton Rouge groups among those slated for piece of $24M Kellogg grant to fight racism

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

One of America's largest philanthropic foundations announced Wednesday that it will award about $24 million in grants to organizations in 13 cities and one state to help fight racism. The grants are part of a foundation program intended "to improve our ability as communities and as a country to see ourselves in each other, so that we can share a more equitable future for all children to thrive," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the Kellogg Foundation, founded by breakfast cereal pioneer Will Keith Kellogg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Tue you hate the truth 5
mark shipley (Aug '08) Mon Ladee 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Need a Favor Please. Jun 25 Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC