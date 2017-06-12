New downtown Baton Rouge office building put on hold amid cost concerns
Plans for a new four-story office building downtown at the intersection of North and Sixth streets have been shelved for now, after bids for the project-which was to have been a joint venture of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and Louisiana Associated General Contractors-came in significantly over budget. As originally envisioned, LAGC would donate the land-a vacant parcel adjacent to the organization's existing downtown headquarters building-and LSLBC was to develop the building, which the two organizations would share.
