New downtown Baton Rouge office build...

New downtown Baton Rouge office building put on hold amid cost concerns

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Plans for a new four-story office building downtown at the intersection of North and Sixth streets have been shelved for now, after bids for the project-which was to have been a joint venture of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and Louisiana Associated General Contractors-came in significantly over budget. As originally envisioned, LAGC would donate the land-a vacant parcel adjacent to the organization's existing downtown headquarters building-and LSLBC was to develop the building, which the two organizations would share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charles Art Waldrop (Feb '12) 2 hr Curious 25
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 3 hr DR XXX 46
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
Bob Henderson 13 hr Jersey Girl1 21
Need a Favor Please. Jun 9 Jeremy 1
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 13 at 8:09PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC