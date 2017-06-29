New details released after man booked in five Baton Rouge killings; motive remains unclear _lowres

A Baton Rouge felon suspected in six killings in the city dating back to 2009, including a triple homicide two years ago, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty this week in the 2015 shooting and wounding of a man. Robertson faces three first-degree murder counts in the August 2015 slaying of Antoine Harris, Kevin Ford and Fredrick Corner in a driveway on Jefferson Avenue, and two second-degree murder counts in the July 2015 killing of Kerry Green on Elm Grove Garden Drive and the November 2010 shooting death of George Dyson on Greenwell Springs Road.

