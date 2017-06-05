New audit finds more faults with Baton Rouge Council on Aging
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Executive Director Tasha Clark Amar, right, leans over to kiss Juliette Stewart, center, as Amar greets Stewart and her fellow EBRCOA millage implementation task force member Rosemary Coye, left, before the task force's meeting on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Family members of Helen Plummer, who died recently at age 95, claim that Amar coerced Plummer into leaving Amar a sizable amount of money to oversee her estate for the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|13 hr
|Run Them Other Hoez
|17
|Need a Favor Please.
|Fri
|Jeremy
|1
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC