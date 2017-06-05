New audit finds more faults with Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Executive Director Tasha Clark Amar, right, leans over to kiss Juliette Stewart, center, as Amar greets Stewart and her fellow EBRCOA millage implementation task force member Rosemary Coye, left, before the task force's meeting on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Family members of Helen Plummer, who died recently at age 95, claim that Amar coerced Plummer into leaving Amar a sizable amount of money to oversee her estate for the next 20 years.

