NCAA releases schedule for Baton Rouge Super Regional
The NCAA Divison I Baseball Committee announced the eight super-regional hosts today and one of them will take place at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Baton Rouge Super Regional begins Saturday, June 10th with the best-of-three series continuing Sunday, June 11th and Monday, June 12th .
