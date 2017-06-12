Mount Hope Plantation holding off exp...

Mount Hope Plantation holding off expansion until lawsuit decided

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Mount Hope Plantation has agreed not to start construction on an expansion until a lawsuit filed against the city-parish and Mount Hope's owners over the legality of the project goes to trial July 13. Magnolia Woods Civic Association members who live near the Highland Road plantation packed into a Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting late last year and said their neighborhood already was being disrupted by the plantation, which is frequently used for weddings and other events. They worried that allowing Mount Hope to build bed-and-breakfast cottages, an event hall and a garage would add more traffic and worsen drainage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 17 min Redefined 40
Bob Henderson 3 hr Jersey Girl1 21
Stan Radanov Is A Jerk...And Cheater! 3 hr AnonGirl 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Need a Favor Please. Jun 9 Jeremy 1
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 13 at 11:12AM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC