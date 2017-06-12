Mount Hope Plantation holding off expansion until lawsuit decided

Mount Hope Plantation has agreed not to start construction on an expansion until a lawsuit filed against the city-parish and Mount Hope's owners over the legality of the project goes to trial July 13. Magnolia Woods Civic Association members who live near the Highland Road plantation packed into a Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting late last year and said their neighborhood already was being disrupted by the plantation, which is frequently used for weddings and other events. They worried that allowing Mount Hope to build bed-and-breakfast cottages, an event hall and a garage would add more traffic and worsen drainage.

