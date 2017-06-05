More charges filed against man accused of killing 12-year-old during police chase
The man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy while he was attempting to flee from police is facing two new charges. Joshual Hilton is now charged with obstruction of justice and possession and distribution of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|16 hr
|Not enuf INDYANNN...
|4
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC