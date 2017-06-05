Montessori School of Baton Rouge welcomes special visitors at end of 50th year
Student Maddie Campbell visits with Dr. Francis Vanderwall during a luncheon held at Montessori School of Baton Rouge in honor of the school completing its 50th year of education. Gloria Vanderwall, Lillie Gallagher and Dr. Francis Vanderwall, from left, attend a luncheon hosted by Montessori School of Baton Rouge in honor of the school's 50th year of education.
