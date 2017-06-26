Miss Louisiana begins preparations for Miss America
A new Miss Louisiana was crowned Saturday night and now she is getting ready to compete in the Miss America pageant. Miss Shreveport Larissa Bonacquisti is this year's Miss Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|True That
|20,946
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|21 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|Need a Favor Please.
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC