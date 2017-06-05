Mexican man pleads guilty to federal charges stemming from fatal teen shooting in Baton Rouge

A Mexican man admitted to a federal judge Wednesday that he had been deported and in the United States illegally in March when he allegedly shot and killed a Baton Rouge boy on his 16th birthday. Octavio Bringas-Posadas, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by someone in the U.S. illegally and illegal re-entry into the U.S. Bringas-Posadas is also currently booked on a state count of second-degree murder in the March 13 killing of Darius Plummer at Bringas-Posadas' Southpark Drive apartment off of Airline Highway.

