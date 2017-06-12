Manslaughter plea nets BR man 10 year...

Manslaughter plea nets BR man 10 years in killing of teen cousin

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty this week in the 2014 shooting death of his 16-year-old cousin in Old South Baton Rouge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Devon Bowie will be on probation for an additional five years after his release from prison, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday.

