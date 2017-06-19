Man arrested for writing fraudulent c...

Man arrested for writing fraudulent checks from flood damaged school

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after authorities say he forged checks from a school, closed due to damage from the August 2016 flood. Authorities have in custody Marshall Cooks, 28, of Raceland, on charges of forgery and attempted theft after reports he allegedly wrote fraudulent checks on a Central school's old bank account.

