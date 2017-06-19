Man arrested for writing fraudulent checks from flood damaged school
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after authorities say he forged checks from a school, closed due to damage from the August 2016 flood. Authorities have in custody Marshall Cooks, 28, of Raceland, on charges of forgery and attempted theft after reports he allegedly wrote fraudulent checks on a Central school's old bank account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC