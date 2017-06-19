Man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge judge gets new judge to hear criminal case

A man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney will not have his case heard by a district court judge who once worked with Haney in the local district attorney's office, a retired judge ruled Tuesday. Ad hoc Judge Frank Foil agreed with Michael James Baxter's court-appointed attorney that, out of an abundance of caution, state District Judge Beau Higginbotham should not continue presiding over Baxter's criminal case.

