Man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge judge gets new judge to hear criminal case
A man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney will not have his case heard by a district court judge who once worked with Haney in the local district attorney's office, a retired judge ruled Tuesday. Ad hoc Judge Frank Foil agreed with Michael James Baxter's court-appointed attorney that, out of an abundance of caution, state District Judge Beau Higginbotham should not continue presiding over Baxter's criminal case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|13 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|21 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Sun
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC