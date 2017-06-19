Man accused of threatening East Baton...

Man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge judge gets new judge to hear criminal case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A man accused of threatening East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney will not have his case heard by a district court judge who once worked with Haney in the local district attorney's office, a retired judge ruled Tuesday. Ad hoc Judge Frank Foil agreed with Michael James Baxter's court-appointed attorney that, out of an abundance of caution, state District Judge Beau Higginbotham should not continue presiding over Baxter's criminal case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy FATHER'S DAY 13 hr Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... 21 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Sun SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 20 at 5:09PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC