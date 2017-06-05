Lsu PD paid $1.2M in overtime last year; chief set to retire
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year. The university confirmed Friday that LSU Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais will retire effective July 5. A source close to the department says Rabalais was forced out.
