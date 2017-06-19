LSU Paralegal Studies Program celebrates certificate recipients
A graduation ceremony was held May 18 at the Lod Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU to recognize those who completed the LSU Paralegal Studies Program in 2017. Barbara J. Alcon, judicial assistant to District Judge Shelly D. Dick, served as the guest speaker for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC