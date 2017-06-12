Louisiana's Steven Sensley Watches A ...

Louisiana's Steven Sensley Watches A Home Run

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

After a quiet first two days in the MLB Draft, a few Ragin' Cajuns saw their names go off the board in the final day of selections. Steven Sensley, Wyatt Marks and Evan Guillory were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 2 hr SadButTrue 59
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) 2 hr truth 53
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing 19 hr Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Wed Lucy 2
Bob Henderson Tue Jersey Girl1 21
Need a Favor Please. Jun 9 Jeremy 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 15 at 11:49AM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC