Louisiana House leaders want to pare ...

Louisiana House leaders want to pare spending in budget deal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Probation and parole officers fill out messages for lawmakers in the Louisiana House chamber, trying to persuade the Legislature to keep the officers' pay raise in next year's budget, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. less Probation and parole officers fill out messages for lawmakers in the Louisiana House chamber, trying to persuade the Legislature to keep the officers' pay raise in next year's budget, on Wednesday, June 7, ... more Probation and parole officers line up outside the Louisiana House chamber, as they work to persuade lawmakers to keep their pay raise in next year's budget, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Mon WHITE AMERICA NOW 2
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Bob Henderson May 30 Cindy 17
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) May 28 Bbarnettjohnsoncity 51
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 26 Still wondering 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 07 at 9:49AM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC