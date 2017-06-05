Keep your umbrellas handy: Wetter tha...

Keep your umbrellas handy: Wetter than normal June forecast for New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette

It's been a soggy week in southeast Louisiana, which has been stuck in a cycle of storms that have soaked at least some part of the region on each of the last nine days. But relief is on the way as a front finally moves in and pushes out the rain, giving the area a few days to dry out before rain returns over the weekend.

