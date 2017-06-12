Juban's owners eyeing late summer opening of new Baton Rouge restaurant concept

While a large billboard on Interstate 10 promises that Adrian's, a long-awaited Juban's concept restaurant under construction in the , is coming in the summer of 2017, it will be late summer at the earliest before the restaurant is open. George Kurz, who is developing the 11,000-square-foot building that will house the restaurant and several other new tenants, blames weather delays on slowing construction.

