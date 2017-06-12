Juban's owners eyeing late summer opening of new Baton Rouge restaurant concept
While a large billboard on Interstate 10 promises that Adrian's, a long-awaited Juban's concept restaurant under construction in the , is coming in the summer of 2017, it will be late summer at the earliest before the restaurant is open. George Kurz, who is developing the 11,000-square-foot building that will house the restaurant and several other new tenants, blames weather delays on slowing construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|59 min
|Rose_NoHo
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|1 hr
|Phibert
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Sun
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC