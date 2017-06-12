Joshual Hilton indicted by federal grand jury on drug, firearm charges
Lauryn Smith leaves a statue and bouquet of flowers at a memorial, Thursday, June 1, 2017, during a vigil for Samuel "Sammy" Lee III, who was struck and killed by Joshual Hilton, 32, who was fleeing police conducting a narcotics investigation on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive in Baton Rouge, La. Lauryn Smith leaves a statue and bouquet of flowers at a memorial, Thursday, June 1, 2017, during a vigil for Samuel "Sammy" Lee III, who was struck and killed by Joshual Hilton, 32, who was fleeing police conducting a narcotics investigation on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|2 hr
|SadButTrue
|59
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|truth
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|19 hr
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Wed
|Lucy
|2
|Bob Henderson
|Tue
|Jersey Girl1
|21
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC