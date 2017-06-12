Joshual Hilton indicted by federal grand jury on drug, firearm charges

Lauryn Smith leaves a statue and bouquet of flowers at a memorial, Thursday, June 1, 2017, during a vigil for Samuel "Sammy" Lee III, who was struck and killed by Joshual Hilton, 32, who was fleeing police conducting a narcotics investigation on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive in Baton Rouge, La. Lauryn Smith leaves a statue and bouquet of flowers at a memorial, Thursday, June 1, 2017, during a vigil for Samuel "Sammy" Lee III, who was struck and killed by Joshual Hilton, 32, who was fleeing police conducting a narcotics investigation on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.