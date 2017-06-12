Jay Dardenne: No budget by July 1 unprecedented; 'Let's just get this over and head to Omaha'
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that he thinks the legislative impasse on the state budget will resolved soon. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne remains optimistic that the state budget impasse in the Louisiana Legislature will be resolved soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|1 hr
|Redefined
|40
|Bob Henderson
|4 hr
|Jersey Girl1
|21
|Stan Radanov Is A Jerk...And Cheater!
|4 hr
|AnonGirl
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC