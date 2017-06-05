Jason Bland, Desmond Gaines, and Regi...

Jason Bland, Desmond Gaines, and Reginald Broadway

Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers featured three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations. The second of two suspects, Reginald Broadway, was arrested Monday, June 5 in Jennings, LA by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

