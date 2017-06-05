Jailed contractor asks subs to show compassion to Baton Rouge area...

Citing passages from the Bible that call for turning the other cheek, loving one's neighbor and doing right in the eyes of the Lord, Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris asked his subcontractors to show compassion toward homeowners Morris is accused of defrauding. Morris, 39, who has been jailed over allegations he defrauded homeowners flooded in August, asked his subcontractors this week to follow his lead and remove liens they have placed on the property of his former clients, as he has recently done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.