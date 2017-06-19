High school graduation rates in Baton...

High school graduation rates in Baton Rouge-area high schools slide along with rest of Louisiana

11 hrs ago

Mirroring the state as a whole, Baton Rouge area public high schools slid in May 2016, as smaller percentages of their students landed diplomas compared with the year before, according to numbers released Friday. The decline, similar to rest of Louisiana, reversed a trend of steady, year-after-year increases in high school graduation rates.

