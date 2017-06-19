High school graduation rates in Baton Rouge-area high schools slide along with rest of Louisiana
Mirroring the state as a whole, Baton Rouge area public high schools slid in May 2016, as smaller percentages of their students landed diplomas compared with the year before, according to numbers released Friday. The decline, similar to rest of Louisiana, reversed a trend of steady, year-after-year increases in high school graduation rates.
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
