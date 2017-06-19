Heavy rain, winds, tornado warnings as Cindy heads inland
High tides in the wake of a weakening Tropical Depression Cindy prompted a voluntary evacuation in a coastal Louisiana town Thursday, and the storm's effects were being felt throughout the Southeast, with intermittent bands of heavy rain, blasts of high wind and periodic warnings of possible tornadoes in multiple states. In Alabama, where Gov. Kay Ivey urged residents to stay alert for dangerous weather, two tornado warnings were issued in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC