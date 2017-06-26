Gov. John Bel Edwards kicks off $7.9 million project for Baton Rouge vocational technology facility
New Roads' Robert Stone, an advanced welding student from Baton Rouge Community College's New Roads Campus in February 2016. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday kicked off a $7.9 million project to fix up a north Baton Rouge vocational technical facility with the goal of better teaching industrial crafts for waiting jobs.
