Gonzales man convicted of 1986 brutal murder denied parole
A Gonzales man will remain behind after being denied parole for a 1986 murder where he was convicted of brutally beat a woman and dumped her body into a bayou. On June 14, District Attorney Ricky Babin, members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and family members of a 1986 homicide victim were present at the Louisiana Department of Corrections Headquarters in Baton Rouge for a clemency hearing requested by Jerome Derricks, now 51, of Gonzales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|9 hr
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
|Charles Art Waldrop (Feb '12)
|Jun 13
|Curious
|25
|Bob Henderson
|Jun 13
|Jersey Girl1
|21
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC