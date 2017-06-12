Gonzales man convicted of 1986 brutal...

Gonzales man convicted of 1986 brutal murder denied parole

A Gonzales man will remain behind after being denied parole for a 1986 murder where he was convicted of brutally beat a woman and dumped her body into a bayou. On June 14, District Attorney Ricky Babin, members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and family members of a 1986 homicide victim were present at the Louisiana Department of Corrections Headquarters in Baton Rouge for a clemency hearing requested by Jerome Derricks, now 51, of Gonzales.

