Gonzales man convicted of 1986 brutal murder denied parole

A Gonzales man will remain behind after being denied parole for a 1986 murder where he was convicted of brutally beat a woman and dumped her body into a bayou. On June 14, District Attorney Ricky Babin, members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and family members of a 1986 homicide victim were present at the Louisiana Department of Corrections Headquarters in Baton Rouge for a clemency hearing requested by Jerome Derricks, now 51, of Gonzales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.