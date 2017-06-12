From Louisiana, with hugs: Hammond girl's mission to embrace officers reaches Chicago
For 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin, violence against law enforcement spurred a simple, yet powerful mission: Hug as many officers as possible. Baldwin, a 7-year-old from Hammond, set the goal to hug an officer in each state after hearing about officers being killed in Dallas and nearby Baton Rouge.
