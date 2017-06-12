'Fresh start:' Louisiana budget debate opens in new session

Commissioner of Higher Education Joe Rallo, right, and other public college system leaders listen to the budget debate in the House Appropriations Committee, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Commissioner of Higher Education Joe Rallo, right, and other public college system leaders listen to the budget debate in the House Appropriations Committee, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.