Four north Baton Rouge apartment complexes sold for $2.46 million

Four north Baton Rouge apartment complexes with a combined total of 96 units have been sold for nearly $2.46 million to a group of Lafayette investors. JCD FP Baton Rouge bought the complexes at 1188 Rosenwald, 5021 McClelland, 4747 Annette St. and 6880 Hanks Drive, said Troy Daigle, with NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the seller.

