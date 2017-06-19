Flood Matters Assembly in Baton Rouge aimed at building will to...
City-parish and state officials are expected to speak about the 2016 flood and ways to mitigate the effects of future floods during Together Baton Rouge's Flood Matters Assembly scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Together Baton Rouge, a coalition of residents and houses of worship, wants to build grassroots momentum to improve flood prevention, encourage development in higher, less flood-prone areas, and push for an overhaul of the city-parish drainage system, organizers said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|9 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Sun
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC