Flood Matters Assembly in Baton Rouge aimed at building will to...


City-parish and state officials are expected to speak about the 2016 flood and ways to mitigate the effects of future floods during Together Baton Rouge's Flood Matters Assembly scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Together Baton Rouge, a coalition of residents and houses of worship, wants to build grassroots momentum to improve flood prevention, encourage development in higher, less flood-prone areas, and push for an overhaul of the city-parish drainage system, organizers said in a statement.

