Firehouse Crawl set for June 27

A Firehouse Crawl will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at three former firehouse locations in Baton Rouge. The Firehouse Project is a creative place-making plan among partners Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Scotlandville Hornets Alumni Association.

