Fire at vacant home that flooded in August ruled arson, Baton Rouge Fire Department says
An early morning fire at a vacant home that burned once before and flooded in August 2016 was found to be arson, Baton Rouge fire officials said. The home in the 5300 block of Annette Street caught fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release.
