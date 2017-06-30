FEMA contractor gave false testimony ...

FEMA contractor gave false testimony on Baton Rouge man killed in trailer, officials say

13 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A FEMA contractor is accused of offering false testimony to a Congressional committee regarding his knowledge of faulty thermostats his company installed in FEMA trailers thermostats that led to the death of an 84-year-old blind veteran last year, according to a document obtained by the 9News Investigators on Thursday. Sixteen Democrat members of the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Thursday signed a nine-page letter to David Boone, president of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Federal Services, a FEMA contracting company better known as CB&I.

